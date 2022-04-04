Spartan Legion Headed to the Rose Parade on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Spartan "Legion" Marching Band at Norfolk State University has been given an incredible opportunity to march in the historic Rose Parade in Pasadena, California in 2023. President of the Tournament of Roses, Amy Wainscott, and Drum Major Jonathan Lee stop by Coast Live to talk about how this opportunity came about, what it means to the students in the band, and the difficult journey that lies ahead as the band must raise the money necessary to make this dream come true.

To donate to the band's #RoadToPasadena fund, visit www.nsu.edu/roseparade.

