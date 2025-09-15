Speech therapist talks signs and symptoms of Apraxia in children on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kelly Shotts, Pediatric Speech Therapist and Owner of local speech therapy clinic Resolute Therapy Collaborative, discusses the signs, symptoms, and treatment for Apraxia, a lesser-known speech disorder that challenges a child's ability to communicate.
Learn more at apraxia-kids.org.
The 2025 Walk for Apraxia benefits Apraxia Kids, the leading nonprofit that works to strengthen the support systems in the lives of children with childhood apraxia of speech.
For more information on how you can join the Walk for Apraxia, please visit: apraxia-kids.org
Apraxia Walk Information:
- September 27th, 2025 at Bayville Farms Park in Virginia Beach, VA
- Check in is at 9 AM, Ceremony starts at 10 AM with the walk following the ceremony
- Supporters can register in advanced individually or as a team by visiting the Apraxia Kids website and searching for Hampton Roads Walk for Apraxia. (Link here [secure.apraxia-kids.org])
- Apraxia Kids Walk Information: At the Walk for Apraxia, we gather to celebrate the achievements of our Apraxia Stars, and to raise funds to support the programs that help our Stars shine. The Walk for Apraxia sustains educational opportunities, awareness, financial aid, support for research, and much more. By joining the Walk, you are making our apraxia community tighter, stronger, and ready for the road ahead.
The 2025 Hampton Roads Walk for Apraxia
September 27
Bayville Farms Park
9:00AM (Ceremony at 10:00AM)
Registration is FREE and open to all members of the community!
Registration Link for Hampton Roads: apraxia-kids.org