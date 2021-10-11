Spooky eats and drinks with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Patrick Evans Hylton helps us get in the Halloween spirit with delicious eats and drinks

CHEERS TO SPOOKY SEASON

WITH OUR RATTLE-SKULL COCKTAIL

Although this sounds like a favorite drink of Jack Skellington, it’s actually a popular colonial-era drink. This cocktail does just as the name implies - it rattles the skull after enjoying a few of these boozy imbibes.

We use a favorite seasonal brew from Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake and locally-distilled Four Farthing Spiced Rum in our Rattle-Skull.

The recipe can be found in my new book, “Virginia Distilled: Four Centuries of Drinking in the Old Dominion,” on sale now.

The drink uses a Brown Sugar Syrup. That’s created by mixing 1 cup dark brown sugar, lightly packed, with 1 cup water in a small saucepan and stirred over medium-high heat until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature. You can store in a sealable glass jar in the refrigerator for a month.

In the Rattle-Skull, you can substitute a teaspoon of brown sugar in the recipe, but be sure you stir well to dissolve as much as possible.

Here’s how to make the cocktail:

In a chilled pint glass, add 2-1/2 ounces dark or spiced rum, 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice, and 1/2 ounce brown sugar simple syrup, and stir. Fill glass with a seasonal beer such as a pumpkin ale, brown ale, or porter, and sprinkle some freshly grated nutmeg on top.

For more information on my new book, visit www.VirginiaDistilled.com

Beer comes from Big Ugly Brewing; visit www.BigUglyBrewing.com

Four Farthing Spiced Rum comes from Chesapeake Bay Distillery; visit www.ChesapeakeBayDistillery.com

For more on Four Farthing Spiced Rum, visit www.FourFarthingSpicedRum.com

BON APPETIT TO AUTUMN

WITH OUR PUMPKIN HUMMUS

Get into the spirit of the season by incorporating pumpkin and pumpkin spice into a timeless classic, hummus.

Our Pumpkin Hummus can be used as a spread on sandwiches, added as a filler to wraps, folded into an omelet, or enjoyed as a dip with chips, crackers or fresh-cut vegetables.

In our recipe, freshly-made hummus is enhanced by pureed roasted pumpkin or canned pumpkin. Homemade pumpkin spice kicks things up a notch. Don’t have tahini on hand for the hummus? Substitute creamy peanut butter!

Here’s how to make our Pumpkin Hummus:

In a food processor, add one 15-ounce can of chickpeas that have been drained with 5 tablespoons of roasted and pureed pumpkin [you can use canned or roast your own], 5 tablespoons of tahini or smooth peanut butter, and 5 tablespoons of olive oil. Add 2 tablespoons pumpkin spice [you can use prepared or make your own], 2 tablespoons water, and 1 garlic clove.

Pulse until smooth and season with salt. Serve with olive oil drizzled on top and garnished with crushed red pepper flakes and roasted pumpkin seeds.

For more, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

EATS, DRINKS + DOS

TOWN POINT VIRGINIA FALL WINE FESTIVAL

The popular Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival returns to Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk waterfront. This is the 33rd year for the event, which takes place Oct. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Look for more than 30 Virginia wineries pouring some 200 offerings with varietals from Albarino to Viognier. Wine Enthusiast Magazine has named Virginia as one of the 10 best wine travel destinations globally.

A number of dishes will be offered, too, from food trucks and other vendors, to pair with wine. Tickets are on sale now.

For more, visit www.Festevents.org

FOR MORE VIRGINIA EATS + DRINKS

