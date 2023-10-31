Spooky Halloween dishes and drinks with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live show off some Halloween-themed food and drinks, perfect for spooky season!

Here's what Chef Patrick had to say about today's selections on his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

CHEERS TO HALLOWEEN WITH OUR POX ON THE ROCKS

Double, double, toil and trouble, what’s a ghoul to do for a nice cocktail on Halloween? The answer: my witch-green Pox On The Rox. Sweet citrus flavors come together for a bright green drink that packs a punch.

It’s quick and easy to make, and doesn’t even require any eye of newt, which is increasingly hard to find these days.

Here’s how I make it:

In a glass pitcher combine 1-1/2 ounces melon liqueur, 1 ounce white rum (we like Chesapeake Bay Distillery’s Chick’s Beach Rum), and 1 ounce lemon liqueur (use limoncello or Chesapeake Bay Distillery’s Lemon Liquor. Stir.

Pour about two-thirds full in a rocks glass filled with ice, and top off with lemon-lime soda. Garnish with a lemon twist, a slice of kiwi, or a maraschino cherry.

More, www.ChesapeakeBayDistillery.com.

BON APPETIT TO HALLOWEEN, TOO! CELEBRATE WITH OUR SPOOKY SPINACH DIP

There’s nothing spooky about a classic spinach dip, a mainstay in entertaining. Except for the way we present it … mwahahaha.

Start by making my easy spinach dip. Here’s how I make it:



Take a 10-ounce package of frozen spinach, thaw, and squeeze all the water out. It’s easiest to squeeze the liquid out in smaller batches. You can use your hands, wrap the spinach in a clean tea towel, or place in a fine sieve and push. Set drained spinach aside.

Finely chop 4 ounces of drained water chestnuts. Set aside.

In a large bowl, add 16 ounces full-fat sour cream, 1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, and 1/4 teaspoon salt and whisk to combine. Taste and adjust seasonings if desire.

Add drained spinach and chopped water chestnuts. Stir to incorporate. Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours. Stir before serving. Garnish with paprika.

Here’s where the "spooky" comes in. Take a very large head of cauliflower and trim off the bottom so it sits flat. Then, with a sharp knife, cut a large circle around the top, and scoop out with a spoon deep to create a cavity.

Drizzle some sriracha sauce from the top of the cut out area down the side of the cauliflower a few times to create the illusion of blood dripping. Fill the cavity with the prepared spinach dip to look like a stuffed brain.

Alternatively, you can serve in a hollowed out bread bowl, or a small ceramic or glass casserole.

Offer toasted baguette slices, crackers, tortilla chips, or cut vegetables like carrot and celery sticks to enjoy with the spinach dip.

More, VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com.

EAT, DRINK + DO: Our Fabulous Food Find at Bodacious Pizza & Grill

Italian is the accent at Bodacious Pizza & Grill, located in Aragona in Virginia Beach. From a menu of sandwiches, salads, and pasta, I picked the Baked Spaghetti. The dish was delish, with tender noodles, a sassy sauce, and marvelous meatballs enrobed with melting mozzarella. Addictive garlic knots came on the side.

A garden salad comes with each pasta dinner, and for a small upcharge I selected a small Greek salad. The bowl was generously filled with crisp lettuce and other ingredients, including kalamata olives and feta cheese. A delightful vinaigrette was the perfect dressing.

The meal was started with Fried Ravioli, overstuffed pillows with a savory ricotta cheese mix, breaded, and fried until golden brown. It gets better with a side of zippy marinara for dipping.

A pitcher of beer was the perfect meal pairing. We picked Virginia-based Devil’s Backbone’s Vienna Lager, a crisp and refreshing brew that was fresh-from-the-tap.

I recently wrote about Bodacious Pizza & Grill for the Virginian-Pilot. Check out the article for more delish details.

Bodacious Pizza & Grill is at 309 Aragona Blvd., Virginia Beach. Call 757-578-5400 or visit www.BodaciousPizzaVB.com.

