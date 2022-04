HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - David Wise from "1-800-GOT-JUNK?" chats with Coast Live about ways to declutter your home for springtime, and how the services offered by "1-800-GOT-JUNK?" make it easier than ever before to get rid of the junk you have lying around!

Presented by 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

www.1800gotjunk.com