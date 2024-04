Spring into savings with delicious deals from KFC on Coast Live

Prev Next

Posted at 4:29 PM, Apr 11, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lifestyle expert Veena Crownholm joins Coast Live with some suggestions for families looking to eat a delicious, hearty meal—without breaking the bank. Paid for by KFC

www.kfc.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.