Coast Live

Spring Time Appetizers with Chef Jacqui on Coast Live

Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 15:55:08-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Chef Jacqui Renager is back to show us one of her favorite Spring appetizers - Poached Shrimp Cocktail. She says this recipe makes the best shrimp cocktail one will ever have.

Find Jacqui at www.cookingwithjacqui.com.

Recipe for Poached Shrimp:
In a large stock pot filled ¾ of the way with water, add the following:
2 cups dry white wine
¼ cup peppercorns
1 bunch flat leaf parsley tied with twine
1 tsp salt
3 stalks celery, cut into thirds
2 onions, peeled and quartered
Juice of 1 lemon
1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail on

Bring poaching liquid to a boil. Boil for 10 minutes. Turn the heat off and add your shrimp. Cover and let poach for three minutes. Quickly transfer shrimp to an ice bath. Let sit for 5 minutes. Serve

Recipe for Cocktail Sauce:
¾ cup ketchup
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon hot sauce, such as Tabasco
Dash of Worcestershire sauce

