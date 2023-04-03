Spring Time Appetizers with Chef Jacqui on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Chef Jacqui Renager is back to show us one of her favorite Spring appetizers - Poached Shrimp Cocktail. She says this recipe makes the best shrimp cocktail one will ever have.

Find Jacqui at www.cookingwithjacqui.com.

Recipe for Poached Shrimp:

In a large stock pot filled ¾ of the way with water, add the following:

2 cups dry white wine

¼ cup peppercorns

1 bunch flat leaf parsley tied with twine

1 tsp salt

3 stalks celery, cut into thirds

2 onions, peeled and quartered

Juice of 1 lemon

1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail on

Bring poaching liquid to a boil. Boil for 10 minutes. Turn the heat off and add your shrimp. Cover and let poach for three minutes. Quickly transfer shrimp to an ice bath. Let sit for 5 minutes. Serve

Recipe for Cocktail Sauce:

¾ cup ketchup

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon hot sauce, such as Tabasco

Dash of Worcestershire sauce