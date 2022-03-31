Watch
Spring Travel Tips with AAA on Coast Live

Posted at 1:40 PM, Mar 31, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sheila Hale, Travel Agency Manager at AAA Tidewater, has traveled extensively all over the world and helped people plan their dream vacations for over 35 years. Sheila stopped by Coast Live to chat about how the travel industry has changed due to the pandemic, and what you need to do to stay ahead of the curve when planning your next trip!

Don't miss the AAA Travel Show!
Saturday, April 2
DoubleTree Norfolk Airport
1500 N. Military Hwy, Norfolk
10am-1pm
Free Admission, Free Seminars, and Special Offers for attendees.

Presented by AAA. Visit AAA.com/TravelShow for more information.

