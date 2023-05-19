St. Jude Dream Home decorator shows off beautifully staged spaces on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — LaDonna Beauregard from Instantly Inviting Staging and Design joins Coast Live to show off some of the beautifully staged rooms she decorated for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, and discusses her creative process and approach to interior design.

Now’s your chance to visit the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house! This beautiful home built by Chesapeake Homes and valued at an estimated $615,000 is now open to the public. Open Houses begin starting May 20 and running weekends through June 18. Just for stopping by, you can register free to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Value City Furniture!

Click here to learn more and buy your ticket for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! Proceeds from this campaign support St. Jude's mission to end childhood cancer.

