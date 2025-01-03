Stacie Stephens on Coast Live in 25'

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Stacie Stephens is a full-time musician who performs as a solo artist and with the group, Ever After. This is her third time on Coast and she is our first musician to play for us in 2025.

To catch some of her live solo performances below are some dates:

Jan 10 @ Ghost Harbor Brewing Co. (Elizabeth City, NC)

Jan 23 @ Old Beach Tavern (Virginia Beach, VA)

Jan 30 @ Ballyhoos (Virginia Beach, VA)

Feb 6 @ Winston's Cafe (Chesapeake, VA)

Feb 20 @ Busky's Chill & Grill (Chesapeake, VA)

Mar 12 @ Froggies (Virginia Beach, VA)