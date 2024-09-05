Star actors talk "Arsenic & Old Lace" from Virginia Stage Company on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actors Victoria Alev and Michael Raver join Coast Live to discuss "Arsenic & Old Lace," the latest production coming to the Wells Theatre in Norfolk from the Virginia Stage Company.

Here's a synopsis of the show, courtesy of VSC:

Every family has secrets, and the eccentric Brewster family is no exception. When theater critic Mortimer Brewster comes home to announce his engagement, he discovers his two spinster aunts’ macabre secret: their penchant for poisoning lonely old men as an act of mercy! Further complications arise as he deals with a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt and another murderous brother returning home after plastic surgery to hide from the police. Between grappling with family loyalty or obeying the law, it will be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his own wedding. This madcap comedy is sure to keep audiences laughing and on the edge of their seats!

TowneBank Presents VSC's Production of

"Arsenic & Old Lace"

September 4 - 22, 2024

Wells Theatre, Norfolk

Tickets are available at vastage.org, or by calling the box office at (757) 627-1234

Paid for by Virginia Stage Company.