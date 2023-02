HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tanisha McRae Youth Program Coordinator at the Slover Library in Downtown Norfolk, joins Coast Live to discuss "Babygarten," an early learning program where an instructor teaches parents and children under the age of two about colors, music, foods, and reading. "Babygarten" features fun songs, playful movement activities, colorful toys, board books and great resources for parents. For ages birth to 24 months.

Visit sloverlibrary.com/babygarten for more information.