Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Staying safe while you search on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:27 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 10:27:58-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Have you ever noticed an increase in ads across your social media channels after you search for a new dress or dinner recipe? It’s not a coincidence. Your online search data is being used for targeted advertising, a huge profit stream for tech companies. Engineer, advertising technology expert and former Google Executive Sridhar Ramaswamy joins us to discuss how search engines and social media companies use your data and what to do to keep yourself safe online.

For more information visit neeva.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections