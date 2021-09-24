Staying safe while you search on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Have you ever noticed an increase in ads across your social media channels after you search for a new dress or dinner recipe? It’s not a coincidence. Your online search data is being used for targeted advertising, a huge profit stream for tech companies. Engineer, advertising technology expert and former Google Executive Sridhar Ramaswamy joins us to discuss how search engines and social media companies use your data and what to do to keep yourself safe online.

