"STEM Career Day" with Virginia Air & Space on Coast Live

Posted at 3:35 PM, Nov 03, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kristen Duprey, STEM director at the Virginia Air & Space Science Center, joins Coast Live to share about how all age groups are invited to participate in STEM Career Day! Students can experience activities and engage with professionals from the local Hampton Roads area.

The first 200 guests are free to this event on Saturday, November 5 from 10am to 3pm! For more information about activities are offered and how to purchase tickets, visit vasc.org

