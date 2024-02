HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Linda Bunch, executive director for the Suffolk Art League, joins Coast Live with a preview of the 40th annual Antiques Show & Sale and a look at some of the types of items visitors can expect to see.

The show takes place at King's Fork Middle School on Saturday, February 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the door. Visit suffolkartleague.com for more information.