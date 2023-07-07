Summer box office analysis with writer & critic Myles McNutt on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Writer and pop culture expert Myles McNutt joins Chandler Nunnally for a conversation about the 2023 summer box office and analyzes why so many films from this year are struggling to connect with audiences in the theater.

Follow Myles McNutt's work in his newsletter, "Episodic Medium," at EpisodicMedium.substack.com.

You can also follow Myles on Twitter @memles .