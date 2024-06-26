Summer Fun Deals from Mom Hint on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - School is out and the weather is beautiful, so it’s the perfect time to get outside. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with great ideas to enjoy the summer with your family.

Presented by:

Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent

Available at most major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, and grocery stores.

Weber Master-Touch Charcoal Grill

Shop at www.weber.com.

Franklin Sports

Visit www.franklinsports.com for 20% using code MOMHINT until June 30

C4 Energy

Use code POPSICLE for 20% off Popsicle products on C4Energy.com

Learn more at: Mom Hint

IG @momhint

www.momhint.com

