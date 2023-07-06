Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Summer pet safety with Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society on Coast Live

Posted at 4:11 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 16:11:02-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Charles Brown, Executive Director for the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, joins Coast Live along with adoptable puppy Reggie to share some safety advice for pet owners in the hot summer months.

Find your next furry friend at gmhumanesociety.org!

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction
757-596-2526
kellysconstructioninc.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV