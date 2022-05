Summer Travel Tips with Kinga Philipps on Coast Live

Posted at 2:19 PM, May 23, 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - TV Host and Travel Expert Kinga Philipps brings Coast Live some tips for planning an epic summer vacation! Presented by

North Dakota Tourism, Jackery (jackery.com), STEM (stemforbugs.com), and AMR Collection (amrcollection.com) Visit TipsOnTv.com for more!



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.