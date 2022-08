HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—This demo features super easy styles on how to wear hair up in warm weather. Celebrity Hair Stylist & Makeup Artist, Elizabeth Paschall, has worked with celebs such as Michelle Williams, Gal Gadot, Rosario Dawson and Michael B Jordan.

To connect with her on Instagram, follow @ElizabethPaschall or on Tiktok @TikTokBeautyGuru.

For all other business inquires:

info@elizabethpaschall.com

757-761-8086