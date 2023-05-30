"SumOneCares" supports students and educators in the community on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — SumOneCares President Nancy Estepa joins Coast Live to discuss how her organization fights to close the education gap by addressing inequities in schools in our community.

SumOneCares is offering summer camps, tutoring, homeschooling enrichment, as well as consulting inside of existing schools. Parents can use grants from the Virginia Department of Education to cover costs. To learn more, visit sumonecares.com.

