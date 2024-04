HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kristen Ricks and Geraldine Eady join Coast Live to discuss how Eggleston empowers individuals with disabilities, and detail some upcoming events where the community can support their work.

You can support Eggleston's work by attending the "Shuckin' N Smokin'" Event on April 20 from 1 - 5 p.m. This summer also brings the 15th Annual OK5K & 1-Mile Run, Walk, & Roll on June 8, from 8 a.m. - noon.

For more information, visit egglestonservices.org.

Paid for by Eggleston.