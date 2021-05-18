Support for those suffering from long Covid on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With Covid vaccination numbers breaking records daily, many see the pandemic as nearing its end. However, for those suffering from long Covid-19, the end seems nowhere in sight. About 1 in 10 people who test positive for Covid-19 develop long Covid. These symptoms can last for weeks, or even months. Dr. Archelle Georgiou joins us to talk about the common symptoms and what is being done to support those struggling with these long-term effects.

Go to caringbridge.org for more information.