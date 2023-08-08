Support local teachers and help "Clear The List" with Lead757 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lauren Roberts Carter, Vice President of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce, joins Coast Live to discuss the "Clear The List" campaign, which helps provide school supplies for teachers. Educators often have to pay out-of-pocket just to have what's necessary to start the school year.

You can help "Clear The List" by contributing starting on Wednesday through August 11.

To donate money, all you need to do is text 'Teacher' to 50155. You can also donate by clicking here.

WTKR will match the first $1,000 raised. Our goal is to raise $3,000.

This campaign is a WTKR initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the local Hampton Roads area and are tax deductible.

