Supporting and empowering young women on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - BOSS GIRL Charities, Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support and empower young women from the ages 16 and older by providing psycho-education, life skills training, individual and group clinical therapy while endorsing in physical fitness and yoga classes within the community. Ingrid Bornia, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, joins us to talk about their BOSS Inner Child Counseling program and how it helps young women and girls in the community.

BOSS Inner Child Counseling, LLC

https://bossinnerchildcounseling.com