Supporting and empowering young women on Coast Live

Posted at 5:19 PM, Sep 21, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - BOSS GIRL Charities, Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support and empower young women from the ages 16 and older by providing psycho-education, life skills training, individual and group clinical therapy while endorsing in physical fitness and yoga classes within the community. Ingrid Bornia, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, joins us to talk about their BOSS Inner Child Counseling program and how it helps young women and girls in the community.

