Supporting CHKD families with lemonade stands on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The King’s Daughters, the founding organization of Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, has teamed up with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for a critical campaign to raise awareness and funds for the fight against childhood cancer at CHKD. Briana Jackson explains how participants can rally behind families served at CHKD by choosing your favorite way to participate in this year’s event: host a traditional Anthem LemonAid stand in person, stay virtual and participate in a series of lemon-inspired interactive challenges, or do both!

Visit AmthemLemonaid.com to learn more.