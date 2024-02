HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Program Director LaShonda Carson from Samaritan House joins Coast Live to discuss how the non-profit has supported victims to domestic violence for 40 years, providing resources and assistance for a variety of individual situations and empowering victims to move forward.

Experiencing violence? I 24-hour Samaritan House Hotline: 757.430.2120

Homeless or at risk of being homeless? I Housing Crisis Hotline 757.587.4202

samaritanhouseva.org