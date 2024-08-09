Watch Now
Supporting families after Down's Syndrome diagnosis with Jack's Basket on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — In Virgina, it is estimated that 123 babies are born annually with Down syndrome. Jack’s Basket is non-profit on a mission to support families welcoming a new baby born with an extra chromosome through celebration, an actual basket with resources for navigating this diagnosis and a community of families in the same situation.

Since 2014, Jack’s Basket has delivered more than 8,000 baskets to 43 different countries, including Norfolk.

Laura Jackle, a parent volunteer for Jack's Basket, joins Coast Live to discuss the organization's work.

Learn more at jacksbasket.org.

