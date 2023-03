HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gessille Lewis and Dr. Matthew Rosario from Empowering Transgender Services, Inc. join Coast Live to discuss their mission to support our local LGBTQ+ community through outreach efforts, providing access to healthcare, housing, and other much-needed resources.

Paid for by ETSI Health Clinic

135 Kings Way, Hampton

757-765-5940

etsihealthva.org