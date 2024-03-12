Supporting local animals in need with Norfolk SPCA's Hope Fund on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tammy Lindquist and Jesika Streeter join Coast Live with adoptable dog Penny to discuss how the shelter's Hope Fund supports animals with serious medical needs who wouldn't otherwise have access to care.

