Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Supporting mental health services with WTCSB on Coast Live

Posted at 3:47 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 15:47:37-04

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Brandon Rodgers, Director of Business Operations for the Western Tidewater Community Services Board, joins Coast Live to discuss the importance of seeking available mental health services when you're in need of help, and shares information about an upcoming event supporting suicide prevention.

For more information about upcoming mental health services and events, visit wtcsb.org/community-eventsand region-five.org/calendar.

Paid for by Western Tidewater Community Services Board
wtcsb.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV