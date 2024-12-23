Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Supporting Small Business on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—A 2024 survey shows 42 percent of small businesses had a profit and 21 percent operated at a loss. After COVID-19, many local companies are still trying to recover, so buying small business services and products during the holidays helps.

We spoke with Jennifer Skyler from American Express and Michael Carney with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation about how to help.

Presented by: American Express and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation
Small Business Recovery Grant Program
USCHAMBERFOUNDATION.ORG

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Helpers