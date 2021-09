HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The past year has been wild and unexpected, but what could be worse? Zombies. In the (unlikely?) event of a zombie uprising, where do the living have the best chance of defending themselves? Sharon Sullivan, Managing Editor at Lawn Love, shares the findings of a recent study that speculates which cities would be the best - and worst - for surviving a zombie apocalypse.

Find more information at lawnlove.com/blog/best-cities-zombie-preparedness.