Swell Luck on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Swell Luck is a seasoned acoustic duo with an eclectic set list that is sure to please any crowd! With James Arellano on the acoustic guitar and lead vocals and Scott Roberts on the ukulele, they give an easy listening, beach vibe to the covers they play and have been playing for Live! On Atlantic as street performers at the Oceanfront for over ten years.

James Arellano and Scott Roberts' intuitive musical connection has been forged over the decade they have been playing together.

https://www.facebook.com/swellluck

