Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Swell Luck on Coast Live

Swell Luck song 1 on Coast Live
Swell Luck song 2on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Swell Luck is a seasoned acoustic duo with an eclectic set list that is sure to please any crowd! With James Arellano on the acoustic guitar and lead vocals and Scott Roberts on the ukulele, they give an easy listening, beach vibe to the covers they play and have been playing for Live! On Atlantic as street performers at the Oceanfront for over ten years.

James Arellano and Scott Roberts' intuitive musical connection has been forged over the decade they have been playing together.

https://www.facebook.com/swellluck

More from Coast Live

 

HAMPTOPN R

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast