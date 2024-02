HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Daniel W. Boothe, Music Director and Conductor for Symphonicity, joins Coast Live with visual artist/painter Gerome Meminger, Sr. to discuss PianoRama: PARADOX, an upcoming performance of Beethoven's 5th Symphony featuring live painting as an accompaniment to the music.

Catch the show February 18 at 3 p.m. at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach. For tickets and more information, visit symphonicity.org.