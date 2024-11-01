Watch Now
Symphonicity String Quartet performs classical music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A string quartet from Virginia Beach's very own Symphonicity joins Coast Live to perform two selections, "Morning Mood" (from Peer Gynt) by Edvarg Grieg and "Turkish March" by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Featured players:
Cindy Bryan, violin
Lynette Andrews, violin
Shirley Smith, viola
Marguerite Alley, cello

Upcoming events from Symphonicity:

  • Sun, Nov 17th, 3 p.m. concert titled "Sister Cities: Full Circle" at the Sandler Center
  • Tue, Dec 23rd, 8 p.m. — Handel's "Messiah" Sing-Along at Sandler Center

For more information, visit symphonicity.org.

