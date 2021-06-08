Watch
Talking to young adult author Nicola Yoon on Coast Live

Posted at 5:52 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 17:52:55-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After a five-year hiatus, #1 New York Times bestselling author, Coretta Scott King Award for New Talent and a Printz Honor recipient, and co-creative director of the Joy Revolution imprint, Nicola Yoon returns with "Instructions for Dancing", a deeply romantic young adult novel with an impressive 350,000 copy first print and that asks the question: Is having a big love worth the heartbreak that can come with it? She joins us to talk about this book and her amazing career!

For more information visit www.nicolayoon.com.

