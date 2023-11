HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — With the 2023 hurricane season now over, News 3 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey joins April Woodard to look at the data and explain how—and why—the season shaped out as it did.

Patrick's full in-depth report on the 2023 hurricane season is available now. Click here for the story.

For the latest weather updates, download the free News 3 Weather App at wtkr.com/apps.