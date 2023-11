HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson joins Chandler Nunnally for a fun demonstration of the science of weather, and discusses his frequent visits to schools in Hampton Roads to speak with students.

Catch Myles' forecasts Monday through Friday on News 3 This Morning, on air and streaming online at wtkr.com/live.

For the latest weather updates, download the free News 3 Weather App at wtkr.com/apps.