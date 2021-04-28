Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Talking with Broadway performer James T. Lane on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:34 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 16:34:33-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Broadway performer James T. Lane is in town performing his original one man play in person at The Z, "Triple Threat: A Play that Moves and Sings". He joins us to talk about his amazing career and the inspiration behind his original piece of work.

Triple Threat: A Play That Moves and Sings
By James T. Lane
May 6-9, 2021
In person - Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm; Saturday and Sunday at 3pm
Zeiders American Dream Theater
4509 Commerce Street
Virginia Beach Town Center
Box Office: 757-499-0317
www.TheZ.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need