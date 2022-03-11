Talking with the co-authors of "The Rumor Game" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra, co-authors of the "Tiny Pretty Things" duology (now a Netflix series), are back with an edge-of-your-seat social thriller set in the world of a posh prep school for the children of the Washington DC elite called "The Rumor Game". Accomplished authors in their own right, this duo have created compelling characters and a narrative that explores how a single rumor has the power to ruin a life. They join us to talk about this new book and how they came together to write fiction.

