Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Talking with the co-authors of "The Rumor Game" on Coast Live

Posted at 10:51 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 10:51:02-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra, co-authors of the "Tiny Pretty Things" duology (now a Netflix series), are back with an edge-of-your-seat social thriller set in the world of a posh prep school for the children of the Washington DC elite called "The Rumor Game". Accomplished authors in their own right, this duo have created compelling characters and a narrative that explores how a single rumor has the power to ruin a life. They join us to talk about this new book and how they came together to write fiction.

Learn more at books.disney.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories