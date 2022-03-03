Talking with the stars of "Ghosts" on Coast Live

Watch
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Ghosts" is a single-camera comedy about Samantha and Jay, a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast—only to find it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. We talk to stars Brandon Scott Jones & Rebecca Wisocky and find out what to expect from the series.

