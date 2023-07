HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Taylor Hale and Janelle Pierzina join Coast Live to share stories and insights from behind the scenes of CBS' "Big Brother," ahead of the show's 25th anniversary special.

"Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration, an 'Entertainment Tonight' special," premieres Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. on WTKR News 3, also streaming on Paramount+.