Teaching seniors to "fall safely" with Therapy on the Move on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Timeless Living is a trademarked fall prevention program run by licensed Physical Therapists and Physical Therapist Assistants that is free of charge to seniors.

Physical Therapist Melanie Bassinger from Therapy on the Move joins Coast Live with program participant Heather Hollowell to demonstrate how the classes help seniors learn to fall safely, and then recover if something happens.

The Timeless Living classes are happening at the Portsmouth YMCA on High Street, January 17 - February 28, on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

For more information, including how to register, visit www.therapyonthemove.org or call 757-343-9319.