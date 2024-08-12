Team Coast Live Makes Bra for Bra-ha-ha

HAMPTON ROADS, Va— Calling all creatives. It's that time of year to create a bra for the annual Bra-ha-ha event.

Team Coast Live is partnering with NSU Professor Christy Fredrick and her design students to create an ode to old Hollywood, with the theme, Diamonds are a girls best friend.

The Awards Show & Auction and The Bra-ha-ha 5K Run/Walk raise funds to improve breast healthcare and provide free mammograms to uninsured and underinsured individuals.

For more information: Bra-ha-ha

Presented on Coast Live by

Banister Automotive www.banistercars.com