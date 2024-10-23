Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Tech Month at ECPI on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— ECPI University is celebrating tech all month long and they have programs worth acknowledging. April Woodard learned how the school’s history in education encourages the next generation of students and provides them with the career opportunities that secure our world.

In 1966, ECPI was founded as one of the first schools to offer computer programming classes. Today, it continues that legacy of providing students with book knowledge combined with hands-on learning methods.

Presented by: ECPI Tech Month

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search