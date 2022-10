Teeth whitening solutions with Power Swabs on Coast Live

Posted at 3:22 PM, Oct 03, 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lifestyle Expert Courtney Perna joins Coast Live to discuss how to save 40 percent on teeth whitening with Power Swabs! Presented by Power Swabs

1 (800) 658-3390

powerswabs.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.