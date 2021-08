HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As communities across the US grapple with the devastating impacts of natural disasters including wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season, Airbnb.org is helping connect people to temporary places to stay in times of need. Kristen Berlacher, the Head of Airbnb.org Programs, joins us to discuss how they are helping those who have been displaced and shares some tips for preparing for disasters.

