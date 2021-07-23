Watch
The 2021 Beehive Distribution Program on Coast Live

Posted at 10:11 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 10:11:14-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) will accept applications for the 2021 Beehive Distribution Program from July 20 through August 4, 2021. The program provides free equipment for assembling new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants are selected at random from all eligible applications received during the application period. Virginia State Apiarist Keith Tignor joins us to talk about the program and how people can make their homes pollinator-friendly.

Visit www.vdacs.virginia.gov for more information.

