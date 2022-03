HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Is your dog a “Hero Dog”? Nominations are now open for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, a national campaign honoring heroic and loving canines in seven categories, including Law Enforcement and Detection dogs, Military Dogs and Service Dogs. American Humane President & CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert joins us to share more.

For more information or to nominate a dog visit herodogawards.org.